‘Granddaughter’ scams woman out of $30,000

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - An elderly Jonesboro woman thought she was helping get her granddaughter out of jail. Instead, police say scammers were helping themselves to her money.
The 86-year-old victim told Officer Chris Perry she received a call last Thursday from someone she thought was her granddaughter.
The caller claimed she had been arrested following an accident in New York and needed money to bond out of jail.
The victim went to her bank and withdrew $8,400 in cash, according to the initial incident report, then sent it via FedEx to an address in Yonkers, NY.
She proceeded to make three more withdrawals and send the money to the same address. All four transactions totaled $30,425.
The last time she spoke to the caller, the victim said the suspect called her “Grandma.”
That’s when she knew she had been scammed.
According to the report, the woman said her granddaughter always called her by a different name.
Officer Perry advised the victim of her rights.
