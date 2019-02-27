HUB working hard for the homeless

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -In the last few weeks, the HUB in Jonesboro has housed seven homeless people.
Gwendolyn Zugarek, director of the HUB (Helping Underserved Belong), says each person who comes in has a goal in mind and has to stay motivated to achieve success.
“They are working their butts off to get that success,” Zugarek said. “They go through more than I would be able to handle and they make it through.”
The HUB's program lasts 90 days and has several volunteers working countless hours with each guest every day.
Zugarek also credits the local community for their donations of time and money.
In April, the HUB will celebrate its two-year anniversary.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.