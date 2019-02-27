Hungry families are receiving fresh produce

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Greene County residents filled the National Guard Armory in Paragould on Feb. 27.
The staff with the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas handed out fresh produce to people in need.
The event was set up to coincide with the commodities distribution in order to reach more people.
Providing the produce to those in need was made possible by a $1,500 grant the food bank recently received from the Arkansas Community Foundation.
CEO of the Food Bank of NEA Christie Jordan said the number of people who need emergency assistance is still high.
“We are grateful for the support provided to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas by the Arkansas Community Foundation of Greene County,” Jordan said. “This grant will help our organization provide additional fresh, nutritious food resources to our agency partners who serve needy families in Greene County.”
The Arkansas Community Foundation of Greene County is an affiliate office of the Arkansas Community Foundation, Inc.
Members of the food bank have made a commitment to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to families in need that can’t afford to choose them as a part of their diet.
The additional money will allow them to distribute 10,000 pounds of fresh produce to struggling families.
The food bank is also a member of Feeding America and Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance.
Due to the partnership, the food bank can provide four meals for every $1 donated.
Officials said nearly 450 Greene County residents were given produce at the distribution site.
Jordan said they work each day to meet a large need.
The food bank provides 113,000 meals every week to individuals at risk of hunger in 12 counties.
A second produce distribution will take place on March 27 in Craighead County.
For more information about the food bank, click here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.