Justin Felix hits go-ahead HR in 8th as Arkansas State beats Mississippi Valley

The Red Wolves jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a Kyle MacDonald groundout that scored Tipton. MacDonald now has six RBIs on the season, while Tipton has scored six runs. The Delta Devils took the lead in the third inning when Chase Colding singled to right field. Colding and Morgan Lomax then executed a double-steal, that included a steal of home for Lomax to go up 2-1. A-State struggled to drive in runs after that as MVSU start Nicholas Johnson held the team in check across six innings of work before giving way to Jeremiah Barr, who issued the go-ahead runs in the eighth inning.