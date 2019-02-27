Lyon baseball knocks off D2 Henderson State, wins 13th straight game

HSU rallied back to knot the score at 4-4 with two runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning before the Scots regained the lead in the top of the sixth. After a lead-off single by Barnett, HSU appeared as if it would get out of the inning unharmed with two quick outs before back-to-back walks by Schnitzius and Tanner Seibel loaded the bases. Tristan Buschow came up next for the Scots and delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single to bring the score to 6-4 in favor of the Scots. Later in the inning, the Scots executed a double-steal to perfection as Buschow stole second, while Seibel stole home to give Lyon a 7-4 advantage.