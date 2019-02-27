Lyon baseball knocks off D2 Henderson State, wins 13th straight game

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
The Lyon College baseball team carried a 12-game winning streaking into a midweek, non-conference game at NCAA Division II Henderson State on Tuesday night. With the help of a pair of three-run innings, the Scots improved their winning streak to 13 games after defeating the Reddies, 9-7.
The Scots improved to 15-2 with the win, while HSU dropped to 3-10.
Henderson State struck first with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. With two runners aboard, HSU attempted a double steal. The Scots attempt to throw out one of the runners, but an errant throw allowed the pair to move up another base and brought one run home. The Reddies added another run later in the inning on an RBI-double by Joseph Shepherd.
The Scots cut the deficit in half in the top of the second inning. After a pair of walks and a hit batter, the Scots loaded the bases for Dalton Ernest. Ernest singled to right to plate Andrew Schnitzius to bring the score to 2-1 in favor of the Reddies.
The bats came alive again for the Scots in the top of the fourth inning as Ryan Clack, Ernest and Troy Strack reached base to open up the frame. With the bases loaded, Kylan Barnett drove in two with a two-run double down the left-field line to give the Scots a 3-2 advantage. Kyle West added to the Scots total with an infield single in the next at-bat to plate Strack and extended the Scots’ lead to 4-2.
HSU rallied back to knot the score at 4-4 with two runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning before the Scots regained the lead in the top of the sixth. After a lead-off single by Barnett, HSU appeared as if it would get out of the inning unharmed with two quick outs before back-to-back walks by Schnitzius and Tanner Seibel loaded the bases. Tristan Buschow came up next for the Scots and delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single to bring the score to 6-4 in favor of the Scots. Later in the inning, the Scots executed a double-steal to perfection as Buschow stole second, while Seibel stole home to give Lyon a 7-4 advantage.
The Scots went on to added two more runs in the top of the seventh after a wild pitch brought home Ernest before West doubled to left-center field to plate another run.
HSU made things interesting late with three runs in the bottom of the eighth before Morry Watson came in and got the Scots out of the jam with the lead and finished off the Reddies in the ninth for the save. Watson tossed 1.2 scoreless innings without allowing a hit while striking out one.
Tanner Johnson improved to 2-1 on the season with the win as he tossed five strong innings. Johnson allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits while striking out three.
Barnett, West and Ernest led the way with two hits each in the game. Barnett, West and Buschow all drove in two runs each for the Scots.
The Scots will take their 13-game winning streak into a three-game American Midwest Conference series at Central Baptist College this weekend. The two teams will open up the series on Friday night at 6 p.m. in Conway, Ark.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.