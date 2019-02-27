Man sentenced after pleading guilty to child porn

FAULKNER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Two years after his arrest, an Arkansas man has been sentenced to 15 years for videos showing the rape of children.
Jason Coppock, 28, of Mayflower pleaded guilty this week to five counts of distributing, possessing, viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
In 2017, deputies with the Faulkner County sheriff’s office arrested Coppock following an investigation by the attorney general’s office’s Cyber Crimes Unit.
The unit began investigating Coppock after determining someone using a computer at Coppock’s home had downloaded sexually explicit material involving children.
Officers seized laptops and external storage devices as evidence, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge stated in a news release Wednesday.
“I am committed to removing disturbing criminals like Coppock from our neighborhoods,” Rutledge said. “His actions prolong the vicious victimization of innocent children.”
