Monitoring the river in Caruthersville, MO

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) -As waters continue to rise in the Ohio river the lower Mississippi continues to take a hit as well. Chief engineer Charles Davis says all eyes are on this levee system right now.
“To see if anything pops up such as slides, wave wash until it gets up against this wall we will be walking this wall every day,” he said.
Davis said they have already closed most of the floodgates along the Mississippi.
“I know the city of Caruthersville is having some sewer and water line problems due to the seepage as long as the river stays up the worst the seep water is going to get,” he said.
Crews were actively working to prevent flood waters from spreading.
Heartland News spoke to employees at Bunge who were making sandbags for three of their other locations.
“Some are going to go to Portageville because they are underwater not all the way but close to it," John Walker a general laborer at Bunge said.
Bunge employees have already built a concrete wall to keep water from getting into the facility.
“If it gets up to 45 feet it will be passed that and we will have to build more wall on to that gravel over there," Walker said.
Crews brought hundreds of sandbags to lady luck casino as well to hold the floodwaters back from part of their business.
