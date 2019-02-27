New play draws crowds to Downtown Playhouse

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) - A comedy production is drawing a crowd at the Downtown Playhouse in Pocahontas.
It Runs in the Family is an English farce with a lot of mistaken innuendo.
The play opened Feb. 23 and features regional performers.
“Wacky characters popping through doors and exiting, popping out of windows,” Kelly Grooms with the Downtown Playhouse said. “Sticking nurses upside down in wheelchairs because they were shot with 150 milligrams of Lorgactile. It’s just silly, silly stuff.”
The sillier it is, the more the audience loves it.
Without giving away the plot, there is a doctor who is about to give the speech of his life.
Then, just moments before he takes the microphone, someone from his past, somebody he doesn’t even know exists, visits him.
Performances will continue each weekend until March 24.
For tickets to the play, you can call the Downtown Playhouse at 870-758-2282 or by visiting the playhouse’s website.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.