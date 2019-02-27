Program by JPD brings the community together

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A program offered by the Jonesboro Police Department is designed to bring the entire community together.
The ninth session of the Citizens Police Academy starts March 24.
The program is designed to bring citizens of Jonesboro together to experience what the police department does.
In the 12-week program, attendees will learn how to deal with stressful situations, process crime scenes, the policies and procedures of police officers and what citizens of Jonesboro expect from the force.
Lyle Waterworth with JPD said in the former years of the Citizens Police Academy, those who attended the program learn a lot about the police department.
“People have come in with this conception of police are only doing certain things,” Waterworth said. “Then they come in and find out the police do a lot more than that.”
The public often doesn’t fully understand what the police officers do daily, Waterworth said.
“It gives people the familiarity of the police department, so they know what we do,” Waterworth said. “They have a better understanding of some of the things we do.”
He said the most important thing of the academy is building the bond between police and the city of Jonesboro.
“The more we get to know each other, the more citizens get to know us,” Waterworth said. “The more we get to know citizens the better our relationship will be and the better our communications throughout the city will be.”
The program has an end goal for those in the program.
Graduation for those who get through the 12 weeks is rewarded with a certificate and are educated on how to better serve the community.
To register for the 2019 Citizens Police Academy, send an email to jpdinfo@jonesboro.org and be sure to put in the subject line: Interest in CPA application.
