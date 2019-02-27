Soybean trade impacts Region 8 farmers

CASH, AR (KAIT) - National negotiations on tariffs and trade are affecting Region 8 farmers.
China is buying less soybeans than they have in past seasons as President Trump announced that he will not enact an additional $200 billion tariffs, thanks to progress in trade talks with the country.
Cash-area farmer Shannon Hall said he thinks the tariffs will be beneficial.
“In the long run, I think the tariffs will end up being a good thing,” Hall said. “The trading balance has been out of whack forever, so it was way past time something be done about it.”
Hall said the communications between Trump and China have made a difference.
“Trump talking with China again and everything, it’s kind of started going up just a little,” Hall said. “Hopefully by the end of March they’ll start going up again.”
Last year’s tariffs affected Hall’s operations.
“Last summer when the tariffs were talking about being imposed, the markets actually went up for a few days,” Hall said. “It got pretty high. It got around $11 or so but then a few days later it started going down.”
He’s hopeful the prices will continue to keep raising and hopes it will through March when prices are important.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.