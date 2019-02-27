Two earthquakes strike Region 8 less than 15 minutes apart

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KAIT) - Two earthquakes hit Region 8 Tuesday morning within just 15 minutes of each other.
According to the University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research and information, the first quake was a 2.2 magnitude earthquake northeast of Steele. It hit at 6:52 a.m.
Next was a 2.4 magnitude earthquake that hit south of Dell in Mississippi County at 7:01 a.m.
