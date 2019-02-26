Woman burned in Palestine robbery shares story of survival, faith

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - A woman who was lit on fire during a gas station robbery in Palestine shared her experience with reporters on Tuesday.
Della Witt-Denizeri, who told reporters that she goes by D.J., held a meeting with members of the press on Tuesday afternoon at Palestine City Hall. Police Chief Andy Harvey introduced her to those gathered to speak with her. He said that the press conference was suggested because so many people had been calling to ask her for an interview about the robbery during which she was set on fire by the armed robber, he felt that it would be better for her to meet with everyone at once.
Denizeri was set on fire during an aggravated robbery in a Palestine convenience store February 21. According to Palestine police, the surveillance video shows the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Robert Thompson, restrain two women with duct tape. It then appears to show the suspect set the customer, identified as Denizeri, on fire before fleeing.
In the surveillance video it appears Denizeri’s shoulders and hair go up in flames as she struggled out of her shirt. She was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Dallas burn unit for care.
During the press conference Denizeri shared that physically, she has burns to her ears which will require care for awhile. She said that because the robber, Robert Thompson, drenched her ponytail with lighter fluid and lit it on fire, she had to cut her hair off, as it was falling off her head.
Denizeri said that she had decided on that day to stop by the convenience store to see her friend Linda who works there. She said Linda had just lost her sister a few days before, and she wanted to stop by to check on her.
When she stopped her car at the store and walked toward the entrance, a man, now identified as Thompson, came to the door of the store. She said at first she thought he was going to hold the door open for her so she could enter as he left, but instead, he talked to her. He told her he worked at the store, and she said she knew that he was lying. She became concerned for Linda, and tried to look through the door to see whether she was safe. She said she couldn’t see her.
She said that she noticed Thompson was wearing a large cross necklace, and she said, “Are you a Christian?” to which he responded yes.
She said, “I told him, ‘well, let me give you a hug, then,’" and she reached her arms out; that is when Thompson grabbed her and pulled her into the store.
Denizeri said that when he forced her behind the checkout stand, she was relieved to see that Linda was back there and seemed to be safe.
She recounted that Thompson wrapped her up with duct tape, including her head, and that everything got quiet while he “did whatever he was doing," though she could not see at all.
When asked if she had any inclination he was about to set them on fire, she said, “I had no idea. I really thought we were going to be shot in the head until he started pouring the fluid on us.”
She said the fluid helped in an unexpected way.
“The amount of fluid he used caused the duct tape around my head to loosen, so I was able to see a little. I kept looking at Linda, but then I saw flames. I had no idea they were on me until I stood up.”
Denizeri was able to get out of her burning shirt, and said that the rest of the fire was put out using ice and water from a cooler bucket used for storing cold drinks by the register. She repeated that she was so relieved to see her friend Linda was safe that she did not have time to feel fear.
She expressed how grateful she was to the law enforcement for their response.
“I’m beside myself to see how quickly this department came together; these men were right on top of it,” she said, indicating the investigators who by that part of the press conference had been called up to the front by Chief Harvey for recognition.
She hugged each of the investigators and thanked them.
When asked about her new very short hairstyle, Denizeri laughed and said, “I find it freeing!” and said she may keep it short and make it blonde.
Denizeri credited her faith in God with her positive attitude following the ordeal. She said that she and Linda go to different churches but are both Christians, and she feels that God and the prayers of people around the world who heard their story have helped them both. She said that if she saw Thompson, “I’d probably hug him.”
She said that she holds no grudge against him for what he did to her, but she doesn’t know if she will be able to forgive him yet for involving her friend Linda who had already been through so much.
Denizeri said her takeaway for anyone who hears the story of the experience she and Linda had is that “we are here for a reason. If my reason is to save someone being burned, or to be burned with someone, that’s reason enough.”
On Monday, Harvey shared an update on the police department’s Facebook page showing a smiling Denizeri in a friendly hug with Harvey. He says that both women are doing well, and that the store employee, identified as Linda, has already returned to work.
Thompson was apprehended Thursday afternoon at a different gas station in the city. He was booked into the Anderson County Jail and held on $4 million bond.
