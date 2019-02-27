Woman involved in deadly hold-up receives probation

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A woman involved in a deadly armed robbery last September was sentenced to 5 years’ probation.
According to court records, Kory Taylor Kampmeyer, 25, of Bassett entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of robbery for her part in last September’s hold-up of Emerald’s Triangle in Brookland.
Her boyfriend, 25-year-old Billy Carl Raines, was shot and killed by a store employee.
Kampmeyer told police she and Raines had looked for businesses to rob because they were “broke and needed money.”
Craighead County Circuit Judge Randy Philhours accepted Kampmeyer’s plea Tuesday and sentenced her to 60 months’ probation, and ordered her to pay court costs.
A separate case charging Kampmeyer with criminal mischief; breaking or entering; and theft of $1,000 or less was nolle prossed.
