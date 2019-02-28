Arkansas State blanks Mississippi Valley for 5th straight win

After two scoreless innings, Eli Davis reached in the third inning with a single to center field, then he stole second to get himself into scoring position. Drew Tipton drove him home with an RBI single to left field to put the Red Wolves ahead 1-0. Davis finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and was a homerun short of completing the cycle. MacDonald added two hits and one RBI and scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning to open up a 10-0 advantage. Drew Tipton, Leggo and Felix also added RBIs on the night.