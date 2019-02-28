Army corps helping relieve flooding with spillway releases

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR (KAIT) -Flood waters are high but are being dealt with, according to officials in Arkansas.
The Little Rock District Army Corps of Engineers began spillway releases from Norfork Dam at Lake Norfork on Feb. 28.
The releases will evacuate all the stored flood water.
The Corps opened six of the 12 gates one foot each.
This released about 4,500 cubic feet per second, as well as 6,000 cubic feet per second releases from the two power generation turbines.
This combined released totaled 10,500 c.f.s, or the equivalent of three hydropower turbines operating at full power.
Daily lake information can be found on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website by clicking here.
