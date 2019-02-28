Arrest leads to drugs, weapons found

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The actions of K9 Rico led authorities to finding drugs and weapons Wednesday, according to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page.
The department’s Street Crimes Unit, along with the Drug Task Force and K9 Unit, found three pounds of marijuana, guns, ammunition, scales, vapes and drug paraphernalia, officials said.
While no specifics were released, police said a suspect was arrested and taken to the Craighead County jail.
The suspect is awaiting a probable cause hearing, police said.
