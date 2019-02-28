Arrest made in three Jonesboro armed robberies

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - With the collaboration of the West Memphis Police Department and Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, Jonesboro police said an arrest has been made in three aggravated robbery cases.
According to Jonesboro police, Brandon Caldwell, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested in West Memphis Wednesday.
He is accused of robbing the Citgo on E. Highland Drive on Dec. 5, 2018, the Dollar General on E. Highland Drive on Jan. 29, 2019, and the Dollar General store on Stadium Blvd. on Feb. 14, 2019.
Police said in two incidents, Caldwell went into the businesses with a handgun and pointed it at the clerks.
Police went on to say he demanded money and then ran from the scenes.
Caldwell is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center. He is expected to go before a judge March 1 for a probable cause hearing.
