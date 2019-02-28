Clinics heading into the peak of flu season

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) - Area clinics in Region 8 are full of patients with flu-like symptoms, and one doctor isn’t expecting the positive flu tests to stop anytime soon.
With more than 800 people that have tested positive for flu in the clinics since January, Dr. Meghan Lyerly with NEA Baptist Clinic said they’re just now heading into the peak of flu season.
The virus seemed to get a late start this year, meaning we could still have several months before flu season really ends.
“Definitely, it took a lot longer to get our first flu positives this year than it has in the years past,” Lyerly said. “Whereas, previously I got a lot of positives in early October or even November, this year, it seems like it’s been more concentrated to Christmas or after Christmas, so we might see a little bit of a shift in the actual flu season.”
Lyerly said the best prevention is getting vaccinated and washing your hands.
