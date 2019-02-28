Cooler, a little more rain; hitting the right notes

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Thursday, Feb. 28.
Weather Headlines
Another cold front moved across the Mid-South last night.
Scattered showers are expected.
Rainfall amounts are not expected to be particularly heavy.
Cooler air will filter into the Mid-South for the remainder of the week.
Expect highs generally in the 40s and 50s.
Making News
The Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, with a little help from K9 Rico, took three pounds of pot, along with guns and ammo off the streets.
This month’s Great Acts of Kindness winner is hitting all the right notes with her special choir.
The nuclear summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un collapsed Thursday after the two sides failed to reach a deal.
ICYMI: An elderly Jonesboro woman thought she was helping get her granddaughter out of jail. Instead, police say scammers were helping themselves to her money.
