Jonesboro man ordered to pay over $9 million in embezzlement lawsuit

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man, accused of fraud and embezzlement, has been ordered to pay over $9,000,000 to a Poinsett County company.
Circuit Judge John Fogleman issued a partial judgment Feb. 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court against Edward M. Cooper Jr.
The lawsuit originally filed in May 2018 claims Cooper was the accountant at Roach Manufacturing Corporation for over 20 years.
According to court documents, Roach alleged that Cooper engaged in fraud, embezzlement, breach of fiduciary duty, conversion, civil conspiracy and commission of felony.
The lawsuit claims the acts were damaging to Roach, adding up to the amount of $9,009,879.34, dating back to at least 1996.
Judge Fogleman ordered Edward M. Cooper Jr. to pay all the money back to Roach, based on indisputable evidence.
Cooper's wife, Lanita Cooper, was also named in the lawsuit claiming she was engaged in conversion, civil conspiracy and liable to the company for the millions unaccounted for.
The partial judgment by Fogleman does not include Lanita Cooper.
