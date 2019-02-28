Kris Prather takes early lead in PBA Jonesboro Open

“After all of the emotion of last week, you have to put it behind you and come up with a game plan. I had three, and the one I picked wasn’t it,” Duke said, referring to his 155 first game. “Once I figured out how to play the lanes, I was able to settle down and bowl. It’s just a left and right lane. They were very different, but that’s what mixed patterns are and that’s to my advantage over time.”