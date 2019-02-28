More employees want better pay in 2019

(KAIT/CNN) -A new report shows more professionals are asking for higher compensation.
Research from global staffing firm Robert Half found 55% of employees are negotiating a higher salary.
Here are a few tips experts say job seekers should follow:
- Look up what your pay should be based on experience
- Arm yourself with that information and write up a formal proposal to your boss
- When it comes to money negotiations, never give out the first number
The survey also found that men and younger workers will more likely ask for a larger salary.
