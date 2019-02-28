Paragould lawmaker wants people who encourage suicide to face felony charges

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - If a Paragould lawmaker's bill passes, people who encourage the suicide of another person could face felony charges.
Arkansas Representative Jimmy Gazaway filed House Bill 1625 on Wednesday to classify that action as a Class D felony.
The Republican lawmaker said this would apply to people who “use persistent language, either spoke or written, to purposely encourage another person to commit suicide.”
The law would apply if that individual does commit suicide or becomes physically injured from trying to commit suicide.
This charge wouldn't be added to individuals who have been charged, tried or convicted of homicide in the same case.
By Thursday morning, the Arkansas State Legislature’s website didn’t say when lawmakers would discuss the bill.
