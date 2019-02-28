Rains damper plans for early planting

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -Region 8 farmers are watching the sky and praying for the sun to come out.
Rice Agronomist Jerrod Hardke for the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service said planting early rice just isn’t going to happen thanks to all the rain the area has received.
“Typically, early rice planting can be done if the land is prepared already,” Hardke said. “That early date is around March 15, but no field work has been done because of all the rain we’ve seen. The ground is too saturated.”
Hardke said the earlier farmers plant, the higher the yields are, with exceptions to particular seasons.
With more rain moving into the area, farmers are waiting.
“We’re looking at the ground to remain saturated for the next 7 to 10 days,” Hardke said.
Farmers are now waiting for precipitation to stop falling and things to dry out so they can get in the field.
Hardke said the general recommendation to start planting is around April 1.
