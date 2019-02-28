Police substation could come to Missouri State University - West Plains

WEST PLAINS, MO (KAIT/KY3) - Police service could soon be coming to Missouri State University – West Plains.
According to a report from KY3 in Springfield, the West Plains City Council approved an agreement between the city and university for an on-campus police service.
The police substation, if approved by the Missouri State University Board of Governors, would be located on the West Plains campus in the old Drago bookstore.
West Plains Police Chief Stephen Monticelli said the substation would allow officers assigned to the area of town around the school’s campus to work from there without leaving their assigned area.
This in an effort, Monticelli said, to make sure officers are scene on campus during the day, at night, and during sporting events.
“We’ll have a bike down there where the officer can get out of the metal box they drive, get on a bike, and be able to be more personable with the community they run into,” Monticelli said.
Monticelli said the substation will not be manned 24-hours a day, but officer could stop in at anytime.
The substation will likely be discussed at the next board of governor’s meeting in March.
Both the college and police said the future could lead to an officer being on campus full time.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.