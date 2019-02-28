Public meeting scheduled to discuss grants for a storm shelter, community center

BONO, AR (KAIT) - Bono city officials are asking for community input before applying for multiple grants, with the end goal of a storm shelter for the city.
Mayor Danny Shaw and council members have discussed the need for a community storm shelter in the past, and now they’re working on funding.
Officials have their eyes on two separate grants, one through FEMA and the other a community development grant.
Shaw is hoping to secure funding to construct a building large enough to serve as a storm shelter and a community center to hold events.
It would be built on the Legacy Park property, making safety more convenient in case of an emergency.
“The only storm cellars that are in Bono are individual, private storm cellars,” Shaw said. “There are some at Westside School, but, in an emergency situation, that’s a pretty good drive to get to, so this would make it a lot handier and a lot safer for our community.”
But, before the city can apply for the grant, they need the community’s input.
The city is holding a public meeting March 5 at 6 p.m.
It will be at the Bono Senior Citizens’ Center on East College Street.
The whole community is encouraged to attend and give any suggestions or ask any questions they may have.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.