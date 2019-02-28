School investigates rumors about teacher’s comments regarding American flag

"As has been discussed in our community, a student reported that a teacher made an insensitive remark about the American flag. The district conducted an investigation. The facts reveal that a teacher referred to the American flag as “a piece of cloth” while having a discussion with a group of students. The teacher was not promoting an anti-American, anti-military, or anti-government viewpoint, but instead pointing out the nuances of what the flag represents. Unfortunately, some students took offense to the teacher’s statement. We will use this incident as a teachable experience for our students and staff during this highly-political time. Cross County School District takes matters of sensitivity seriously and strives to eliminate a climate where anyone would mistakenly believe that hate or insensitive language is acceptable. "

Dr. Nathan Morris, Superintendent of Schools