School investigates rumors about teacher’s comments regarding American flag

CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Cross County school officials found themselves trying to track down a rumor that a high school teacher made disparaging remarks to a student about his American flag hat.
According to Superintendent Dr. Nathan Morris, a student reported that a teacher made an “insensitive remark” about the American flag.
A parent in the district reached out to Region 8 News saying a teacher pulled a “student’s cowboy hat off that had the American flag on it and then asked students if anyone would burn it for her.”
The post continued on to say the teacher told students the flag is just a piece of fabric and doesn’t have “any significant meaning.”
Dr. Morris confirmed to Region 8 News that the district investigated the claims.
“As has been discussed in our community, a student reported that a teacher made an insensitive remark about the American flag.”
Morris, in a statement to Region 8 News, said it was determined that the teacher referred to the American flag as a piece of cloth - while having a discussion with a group of students.
“The teacher was not promoting an anti-American, anti-military, or anti-government viewpoint, but instead pointing out the nuances of what the flag represents,” Dr. Morris said in the statement.
Morris said students took offense to the teacher’s statement in the discussion.
“We will use this incident as a teachable experience for our students and staff during this highly-political time,” Morris said.
Below is Dr. Morris’s full statement issued to Region 8 news:
