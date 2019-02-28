Woman’s weight loss journey inspires others

(KAIT/NBC) - Weight and blood pressure are known to be closely associated.
One woman in South Carolina quickly realized the importance of the two, and began to live a healthier lifestyle after a scary diagnosis.
Her realization and new lifestyle is now inspiring many.
Pauline McCollough was only 28-years-old when she was diagnosed with high blood pressure.
She was 270 pounds three-years-ago when the doctor gave her the diagnosis combined with a very stern warning.
“I needed to get on high blood pressure medicines because if I didn’t I would, could possibly have a high risk of dying because my blood pressure was that high being close to stroke levels," said McCollough.
Determined to make a difference, she began tracking her food with the help of an app called MyFitnessPal.
She also started making healthy substitutes in her diet.
She now is medication-free and almost 100 pounds lighter.
Not only is she happier and healthier, she says she has gained a lot of confidence along the way.
