94-year-old man killed in MO crash

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KAIT) - An elderly Missouri man died Wednesday at a Poplar Bluff hospital following a single-vehicle crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash just before 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 67 in Butler County.
According to the crash report, 94-year-old Neal I. Holloway of Puxico was northbound when his 2007 Honda Odyssey ran off the left side of the roadway.
The van crossed both southbound lanes and the west outer road before coming to a stop in a ditch.
An ambulance took him to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center where Dr. Kenneth Stone pronounced him dead at 7:55 p.m.
