A-State student athlete accused of rape

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Maryland teen who was at A-State on a track scholarship now faces a March court date after his arrest on suspicion of rape, police said.
Alex Emmanuel Strong of LaPlata, Md. was arrested by Arkansas State University police Feb. 27 on suspicion of rape.
Arkansas State University police began investigating the case Feb. 24 after hearing from the victim.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police the sexual assault happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 19 at her residence on the A-State campus.
The victim also told police that she left the room soon after the incident happened and that she sent Strong a text message, the affidavit noted.
“The victim stated that she texted the suspect, Alex Emanuel Strong, at 1:08 p.m. and told him that she wanted him to leave, that he had violated her. Alex Emanuel Strong replied to that text stating, ‘I’m sorry for what I did, I know its unspeakable and I just can’t apologize enough’,” Jonesboro police said in an affidavit.
The victim told police she wanted to prosecute Strong in the incident, police said.
As part of the investigation, the victim also recorded a phone call with Strong.
Strong told the victim that he had no explanation for the incident and that it was something he regretted, police said in the affidavit.
A $10,000 bond was set Feb. 28 for Strong, who will be arraigned March 22.
The A-State athletic program also released a statement Feb, 28 about the case.
“The Arkansas State Athletics Department is aware of the situation with Alex Strong. He has been removed from the team pending the final outcome of this process,” officials said in the statement to Region 8 News. “The A-State Athletics Department will have no further comment on this matter.”
