Army Corps of Engineers monitor rising Mississippi River expected to reach record high

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - On land and by boat, that’s how the Army Corps of Engineers is monitoring Mississippi River flooding in Memphis. For decades, the Corps has been in charge of flood management, making sure everything runs smoothly while the river is at flood stage
Just days away from an expected crest, the fourth highest in Memphis history, The Army Corps of Engineers are keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River.
“We’re out here on the river every day patrolling,” said Survey Tech Donnie Armstrong.
WMC Action News 5′s Allie Herrera was on board an Army Corps of Engineer survey boat while it went out on the Mighty Mississippi Thursday. We got a first hand look at the impact these high waters are having.
“The river normally, when it’s within its banks, it’s about seven tenths of a mile wide here in Memphis and when it’s up like this it can be as much as three or four miles wide,” said Army Corps of Engineers Spokesman Jim Pogue.
Armstrong says the Hernando De Soto Bridge normally has a 100 foot clearance if not more – right now, clearance barely sits at 75 feet.
“Once the river gets to a certain point high enough, there’s bridges that have low clearance and certain bridges boats can’t get up under," said Armstrong.
We also went over to the West Memphis side and saw houses surrounded by water.
“Highest flood was in 1937. 2011 was the second highest. 1927 was the third,, so this will be the fourth highest," said Pogue.
It's a record setting crest - expected to reach 41 feet next week.
Pogue and his team say when waters get this high, there's always some concern.
“Just be aware. Stay in touch and make sure you know what’s going on," said Pogue.
