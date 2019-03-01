Car goes off bridge and into lake

MARION, AR (KAIT) -A car goes off the road and into a lake Thursday night.
The Marion Fire Department responded to an accident on Marion Lake Road at 9:13 p.m. Feb. 28.
According to Marion Fire Chief Woody Wheeless, a man was heading home after working out a local fitness center when he fell asleep at the wheel.
His car went into the Marion Lake, off Martha’s Bridge.
Chief Wheeless said he and fellow first responders were glad he wasn’t hurt.
“He had some minor scratches,” Chief Wheeless said. “He was cold because he had to swim to dry land, but other than that, he was alright. We’ve dealt with wrecks there before and it hasn’t always turned out this well. We’re glad he’s okay.”
The driver was the only person in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.
