Colder air moving in; one killed in overnight crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 1, 2019 at 5:27 AM CST - Updated March 1 at 5:27 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Friday, March 1.

Weather Headlines

Mostly dry conditions are forecast Friday morning but rain chances will begin to spread back north in the afternoon.

High temperatures will largely be in the 40s and 50s.

Expect one more seasonal day on Saturday, but much colder air will affect the region beginning Sunday.

Jonesboro police say a crash on Aggie Road left one person dead.
Making News

While you were sleeping, Jonesboro police say a crash on Aggie Road left one person dead.

A Jonesboro man, accused of fraud and embezzlement, has been ordered to pay over $9,000,000 to a Poinsett County company.

Caught on camera: A day care worker is accused of throwing a child across a room, injuring her. Watch the video coming up at 6:05 a.m.

