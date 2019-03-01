Community holds funeral for Mountain Home veteran

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR (KAIT/KY3) - The estranged family of a late veteran in Mountain Home found out that the community was holding a funeral for him.
As Springfield television station KY3 reports, Marshall Wyrick served in the U.S. Navy from 1984-1990 during the Iran-Iraq war.
Around Feb. 11, the 56-year-old veteran passed away.
Marshall was not known to many in the Mountain Home area but nearly 150 people came to his funeral. Attendees included fellow veterans and members of the community.
After Wyrick passed, Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Mountain Home contacted the VA and found out about his military status.
Two weeks after searching for any of Marshall’s relatives, they had success.
“In the years that my sister and I and our other family were estranged from my brother, we would be curious about him,” Wyrick’s sister, Andrea Kanuth, told KY3. “And we would look online and try to see if we could find out where he was, what his life situation was.”
Wyrick’s other estranged sister and her friend looked him up, not knowing that he had died, or that his funeral was just days away.
Kanuth and her husband, along with a cousin and his wife, came to Texas to attend the funeral.
“I felt like it was the last thing I could do for him,” Kanuth said. “And I also felt like it was something I could do for myself and my sister.”
The funeral home, Kirby and Family, paid for the service for Wyrick.
Wyrick will be laid to rest in the Fayetteville National Cemetery.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.