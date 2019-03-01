Counterfeit checks lead to arrest

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - It took nearly six years but a Poinsett County woman is facing forgery charges in connection with counterfeit checks at stores in Jonesboro, police said Thursday.
Derika Bell of Trumann was arrested on a warrant alleging 1st degree forgery in a 2013 case.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police investigated a series of counterfeit checks that had been cashed at both Walmart stores in Jonesboro.
Surveillance video showed Bell cashing a counterfeit check in September 2013 at the Walmart store on West Parker Road, police said.
A $3,500 bond was set for Bell, who will be arraigned March 22.
