Deputy vehicles get hit at scene of accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies respond to an accident and their own cars were hit.
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting Arkansas State Police with accidents on I-49 south of West Fork when the situation happened.
According to a Facebook post, a car hit one of their vehicles first and then an 18-wheeler hit both car units.
The post further stated the cause of the hits was ice on the bridge.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.
