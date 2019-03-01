A Family for Me: Eric

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Eric is one of those kids that seems quiet at first, but once you get him talking, you can learn a lot about him.
For instance, he has two career goals, “I want to be a YouTuber and I want to work for Union Pacific and drive a train.” When he’s asked to elaborate, “… that is my number one dream job. … I am just fascinated by them.”
Adoption specialist Jennifer Miller says, “He is a very special little boy. He is a sweet kid, he is friendly to everyone. He likes to help. He is very well-mannered… yes ma’am no ma’am, yes sir no sir. You don’t get a lot of that sometimes! He’s just a sweet kid.”
And that’s what we saw in our short time with Eric.
He always answered politely and never acted up.
Miller says, “He deserves a family, just like all of our kids deserve a family. He deserves love. And, he’s going to be a helpful child. He’s going to be a yes sir, yes ma’am kid. I think, for the most part, he’s going to be a delight for whoever wants to adopt.
If you are interested in foster care or adoption, check out this website for more information.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.