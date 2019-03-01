UPDATE: Teen killed in early-morning crash on Aggie Rd.

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department has released the identity of the person killed in an early-morning crash on Aggie Road.
According to Jonesboro police, 19-year-old Taylor Martin of Harrisburg was traveling east on Aggie near University Heights Elementary School when his car left the road and hit a culvert. JPD said Martin’s car continued through a tree line and landed on the driver’s side.
Martin was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries.
According to JPD, the cause of the accident is unknown and the crash is under investigation.
As of 6:40 a.m., Aggie Road at Alabama remained closed to traffic as reconstruction teams worked to determine the cause of the crash, according to E911 Director Jeff Presley.
He urged motorists to use caution in the area.
Just before 11 a.m. police reopened the road.
