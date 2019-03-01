Flooded fields concern Heartland farmers

EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) - The wet weather has not only affected people in the Heartland but it has also taken a toll on farmers.
“The biggest concern now I think for growers is that they’re going to be delayed getting in the field," said Kevin Mainord, a farmer at Sanders in East Prairie.
Mainord also said the wet weather will force farmers to do all their prep work for planting season at the same time.
“It crunches everything up and you have to do it in a very short time period, so in other words being able to get field work done before planting season actually gets here,” he said.
Mainord oversees 10,000 acres of farmland of Mississippi, New Madrid, and Scott counties and he said the crop affected the most is wheat.
“Because some of the wheat has been under water because of the heavy rains that we’ve had, if the temperatures will stay cold most of that wheat will survive," he said.
Unfortunately, it's not just crops being affected.
“Now sales we’re kind of like the farmer when the farmer can’t work, we’re not able to put product on the field," he said.
Chemical warehouse manager Eric Smith said the weather will only make it harder when they are able to work again.
“It’s stressful knowing that all that’s going to happen all at once and it’s difficult to meet the needs of everyone at the same time so we know that it will be a challenge this year," Smith said.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.