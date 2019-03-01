Georgia State drains 14 threes in win over Arkansas State men

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Georgia State knocked down 14 3-pointers to defeat the Arkansas State men’s basketball team 76-60 Thursday night.
Ty Cockfield II recorded his 19th game with 20 or more points scored this season with a game-high 20 points. Grantham Gillard added nine points and seven rebounds while Shaquillo Fritz had six points and a team-high eight rebounds. Jeff Thomas led Georgia State with 15 points, hitting 5-of-8 from 3-point range.
“We’re not going to win a game when a team makes 14-of-30 from three,” said A-State head coach Mike Balado. “Credit to Georgia State, because it is hard to stop those guys. There were more than a couple of times where we had a hand in their face, but they are great shooters. They have five guards and it was hard to match up with them because Shaquillo (Fritz) kept getting pulled out to the perimeter. We were very careless with the ball and we were very disappointed with Ty (Cockfield) and Marquis (Eaton) as they combined for 11 of our 19 turnovers. We’re not going to win a game turning the ball over like that.”
The Red Wolves led by as many as seven in the first half, but Georgia State used a 12-0 run to lead 37-29 at the break. A-State ended the first frame with a 23-11 edge on the glass, but Georgia State turned 12 Red Wolves turnovers into 17 points. The Panthers were 6-of-15 (40 percent) from 3-point range compared to 2-of-10 (20 percent) for A-State.
Georgia State knocked down 7-of-10 (70 percent) from 3-point range to start the second half and an 11-0 run midway through the half saw the Panthers build a 20-point advantage. A-State was unable to get closer than 15 points down the stretch and suffered the 76-60 loss.
A-State finished the night shooting 36 percent (21-58) from the field and just 7-of-27 (26 percent) beyond the arc. A-State was 11-of-13 (85 percent) at the charity stripe and had a 40-30 advantage on the glass. Georgia State finished 26-of-56 (46 percent) from the field, hitting 14-of-30 (47 percent) from 3-point range. The Panthers were 10-of-16 (63 percent) at the stripe and held a 25-6 advantage in points off turnovers as they forced 19 A-State turnovers.
A-State closes out its regular season road schedule with a 4:00 p.m. (CT) contest at Georgia Southern on Saturday. The Red Wolves return to First National Bank Arena to host ULM and Louisiana next weekend to close out the regular season.
