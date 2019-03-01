Nearly 20 J.C. Penney stores will close; Jonesboro not impacted

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -According to a story by the Associated Press, J.C. Penney are closing 18 more stores as a result of poor sales this past holiday season.
However, Corporate Communications and Public Relations for J.C. Penney Dana Harrington has said the Jonesboro store will not be affected.
“We are not making the full list of store closures publicly available,” Harrington said. “But I can confirm that the Jonesboro, Arkansas store will not be closing.”
