New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis speaks on criminal justice reform

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray News) - Thousands of conservatives gathered outside of Washington, D.C. for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis made an appearance talking about a key issue for the conservative party: criminal justice reform.
Davis told the crowd of enthusiastic attendees that criminal justice reform is going in the right direction.
Davis, who is from Mississippi, has first-hand experience with the system.
As a teenager, drugs, alcohol, and violence sent him to jail.
Today, Davis oversees the Devoted Dreams Foundation, which he created to help young kids stay on the right track and achieve their goals.
“What we’re trying to do at Devoted Dreamers Foundation is to connect those kids to resources to help them achieve those dreams because you can have those dreams, but if you don’t have those resources in the classroom, you don’t have the resources supporting you in the community that you’re going back to, you’ll never be able to reach those dreams," Davis said.
Davis said he tells his teammates in the locker room to use their platforms in the NFL for good.
He is headed back to Mississippi after CPAC.
