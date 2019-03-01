Norm Duke leads after Day 2 of PBA Jonesboro Open

Press Release from the PBA Tour
PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke, making a bid for his 40th PBA Tour title, tracked down Kris Prather of Plainfield, Ill., and finally took the lead by 12 pins with a 266 final game Thursday in the PBA Jonesboro Open at Hijinx Family Entertainment Center.
Duke, who is closing in on his 55th birthday, can become the third player in Professional Bowlers Association history to win 40 titles if he can win Sunday. He won his 39th title last Sunday in the Go Bowling! PBA Indianapolis Open. Walter Ray Williams Jr. (47) and Earl Anthony (43) are the only PBA players ever to win 40 titles.
“I’ve never thought about 40 titles, ever,” the Clermont, Fla., resident said, “but I guess that would be a milestone. In my mind, the next milestone would be catching Earl Anthony, and the only reason I’m close to him is my longevity. I’ve been bowling for 37 years. Earl bowled for what? Fourteen, fifteen years? I’m on borrowed time, but just to be mentioned with those guys is amazing.”
Duke, as he did in Indianapolis, managed the dual lane condition challenge like a hall of famer.
“On the dual pattern situation, you look across the center and see 150, 160 games everywhere,” he said. “You can get a good game if you get a good start, but for the most part, it’s seven games of managing safely and trying to find something. To get done with the round and see myself in the lead, man, that’s something.”
Prather, who is trying for his first Go Bowling! PBA Tour title in his fifth year as a PBA member, bowled a consistent, trouble-free round, taking the lead earlier in the day by two pins over Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Ariz.
Duke finished with a 14-game total of 3,138 pins. Prather had 3,126. Rounding out the closely-packed top five heading into Friday’s match play finals are Butturff at 3,124, Shawn Maldonado of Houston, Texas, at 3,083 and EJ Tackett of Bluffton, Ind., with 3,054 pins.
Prather, who made six championship round appearances in 2018 including three third-place finishes, is trying for his first television appearance of the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour season. He currently ranks 15th on the 2019 PBA Playoffs points list, but being a frequent contender is now driving him to step it up.
“Being close the past couple of years and not having won anything has really motivated me,” Prather said. “Missing the cut last week has really fired me up. I’m at a point in my career where I feel like I shouldn’t be missing cuts. I should get a check every week and, if not, it’s infuriating.”
Prather said he intends to turn that frustration into aggression starting in tomorrow’s two rounds of match play.
“Being that close and getting that taste of victory in my mouth has really motivated me, so I’m just going to keep working hard,” he added. “I really haven’t had much success in match play, so tomorrow I’m going to be really a lot more aggressive than I have been in the past. Other than that, nothing’s really going to change.”
All rounds of the Jonesboro Open, a Tier 3 event in the 2019 PBA Playoffs points competition, are being contested on a mixed lane conditioning environment where the 45-foot Shark oiling pattern is applied to the left lane and the 36-foot Viper pattern to the right lane.
FloBowling will live-stream the two eight-game match play rounds Friday at 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. (visit FloBowling.com for subscription information). For results as they happen, visit Live Scoring on PBA.com.
The top five bowlers after 30 games advance to the Jonesboro finals that will air live on FS1 on Sunday at 5 p.m. Eastern.
