Paragould man accused of raping young girl

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A Paragould man is being held on $100,000 bond after police say he raped a young girl.
The investigation into Santiago G. Vasquez, 39, began on Oct. 30 when the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a report of him inappropriately touching a child under the age of 11.
On Nov. 5, during questioning by a trained forensic interviewer, the alleged victim “provided graphic details of at least 5 different incidents involving deviate sexual activity,” court documents stated.
The girl identified Vasquez as the suspect, Detective Rhonda R. Thomas stated in the probable cause affidavit.
“The victim gave a vivid description of the last act that occurred…two weeks prior to the forensic interview,” Thomas said.
The detective then spoke with the child’s mother who said Vasquez had “access to the alleged victim” during the times of the alleged abuse.
After reviewing the affidavit, Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to charge Vasquez with rape.
He’s being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. The judge also ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim or with any witnesses.
