Parents using wrong lane in school pick-up line

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A traffic concern coming from some parents at one area school district is causing major backups in the afterschool pick-up lines.
Region 8 News got a tip Feb. 28 from a viewer about a traffic issue at Valley View School District, saying parents in line to pick up their kids have been going into the oncoming lane of traffic to cut the lines.
There is no turning lane on the road that parents use to pick up their kids, and the issue has caused a lot of traffic jams.
Jonesboro Police Officer Ryan Crawford told Region 8 News that turning into the oncoming lane for any reason- unless instructed by a law enforcement officer- is illegal.
“You cannot do that, you need to stay in your own lane of travel, which if you don’t, could result in hitting a civilian or another vehicle causing an accident,” said Crawford, “In which turn, it would be your fault for causing an accident, you know property damage and somebody could get hurt.”
Police said turning into the oncoming lane can also slow everything down more than just waiting in the line.
They also urge parents who might have seen something about this on social media and thought it was legal to use the oncoming lane to turn onto a different road to not do so and also warn parents not to trust things they see online.
However, police did say they plan on monitoring the area more closely, and hope that will help relieve some of the congestion.
Region 8 News did reach out to the Valley View School District for a comment, but they declined.
