32 participate in first day for amnesty program in District Court

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The first of the Craighead County District Court’s amnesty program started Friday.
The program saw 32 people show up, and of those, 30 received letters to have their driver’s licenses reinstated.
The other two requested for new trials.
District Court Judge Tommy Fowler said all of the participants heard about the program through the media.
Fowler said some of the participants saw people posting on Facebook that the program was a trick to arrest people.
He assured the public since he and Judge David Boling have been on the bench, nobody who participated in the program has gone to jail.
Amnesty Days will also be held on March 8, March 15, and March 22.
If you are interested in the program, you mush appear in person at the district court’s front window at the Justice Complex, 410 W. Washington, to be screened for eligibility.
The program is limited to the first 500 eligible participants.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.