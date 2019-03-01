Police, firefighters, EMTs escort terminally ill child to Arkansas Children’s Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) - A next door neighbor and social media helped a young child with a terminal illness get the final wish he wanted.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, young Louie Schneider has been battling the undiagnosed terminal illness for nearly a year.
The 9-year-old spoke to his neighbor, an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officer about what he wanted. The neighbor set up a law enforcement parade of nearly 100 officers, firefighters and EMTs through social media to travel to the Little Rock hospital.
The child has come to terms with his illness and his mother did not know how they would take him there.
That’s where the Game and Fish Commission officer helped.
“Beginning of the week, he asked if I would take him to the hospital,” the officer said. “He knew exactly why he was going to the hospital - he would say he was going to the hospital to see Jesus.”
Louie’s mother, Kristy Schneider, said the gesture by law enforcement was appreciated and heartfelt.
“I had no idea that again as we would drive to the hospital in Louie’s last time riding in a vehicle - that the streets would be lined with people honoring my son - that they would be saluting and waving, and waving flags, and a fire truck with the ladder extended and there would be police motorcycles stopping traffic and all of these people waving and honoring my son,” Kristy Schneider said.
