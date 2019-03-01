Poplar Bluff police looking for suspect in train depot theft

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in two thefts at the Train Depot.
An unknown man is seen on surveillance video riding a bicycle and breaking into a closed-off section of the Train Depot on Tuesday evening, February 26. Police say he stole items and left on his bicycle.
They say he again broke into the Train Depot on Thursday evening, Feb. 28.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Dan Mustain at 573-686-8632 or dmustain@pbpolice.org.
