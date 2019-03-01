Poverty simulation comes to Region 8

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) - A group of community leaders from Independence, Jackson, and Craighead counties joined together at ASU-Newport to learn about the reality of poverty.
The University of Central Arkansas partnered with ASU-Newport and the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce to offer the poverty simulation.
During the simulation, volunteers acted as members of a community that those in poverty must reach and work with.
The participants were also assigned to a specific role in the community as a person in poverty.
Assistant Vice President for Community & Workforce Development at University of Central Arkansas Amy Whitehead said they offer the poverty simulation for different communities in Arkansas.
“We have people who are role playing vendors such as Quick Cash, Human Services, and Community Action Agencies,” Whitehead said. “And then we have people who are volunteering and who are participating as families.”
Whitehead said the families try to navigate some of the challenges that people in poverty frequently encounter and they work with vendors to be able to meet some of their day to day needs too overcome those challenges.
Vice Chancellor for Economic and Workforce Development at ASU-Newport Jeff Bookout said the poverty simulation brings awareness to those who struggle with poverty.
“It really opened my eyes to what a person on a day-to-day basis goes through if they’re living in poverty," Bookout said. "It really makes you focus on what we need to do to try and help these folks, to brighten their futures and to point them in the direction of doing something great with their lives and careers.”
The simulation is designed to help business and community leaders, faculty and administrators, faith-based organizations,nonprofit organizations, and others understand the realities of poverty and to talk about how communities can address the problem.
