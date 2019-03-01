Public hearing held on Harrisburg Road project

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation and the city of Jonesboro wrapped up a public hearing Thursday night on a project they’ve been working on for several years.
The hearing was held to present the design for the widening of Harrisburg Road from Parker Road to Forest Hill Road.
Jonesboro Traffic Operations Engineer Mark Nichols said it is something that has been in the works since 2017, after the city was approached by the Metropolitan Planning Commission about traffic concerns in that area.
“It’s the public’s project and so we’re just going to try to administer their funds in a responsible way and get them what they want,” said Nichols.
ARDOT displayed the proposed design for the project after working on it for almost a year.
Nichols said it takes many years to get to this point on a project.
“We’ve been working on design for a little over a year now and so we’re right around the 60% plan mark and that’s really where we want to make sure we know exactly what the public wants with the project,” said Nichols.
The next step is for them to review the comments from the public before they move on with the project.
Officials ask that if you missed the meeting but still want to comment, there is still time to do so.
You can send in written comments until April 1, 2019 by email to jmacdonald@fisherarnold.com or to Fisher Arnold at 1801 Latourette Drive, Jonesboro, AR 72404.
